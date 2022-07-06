Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Driver airlifted after logging truck roll over south of Campbell River

Incident on Iron River Main Road

One person is being airlifted to hospital following a logging truck roll-over on a forestry road south of Campbell River.

The incident took place at around 11:15 on Wednesday morning (July 6). As of 12:30 p.m. the situation was still ongoing.

“The call is ongoing currently,” said deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur. “I’m only getting this over the radio… The general information I can say is that there has been a logging truck roll over accident off of Iron River Main that occurred sometime around 11:15 this morning. Fire crews from Campbell River have attended and the patient is currently being extricated as we speak.

“A helicopter from B.C Ambulance Service is on scene, along with local paramedics,” he said.

There were 10 firefighters on scene, as well as B.C. Ambulance, paramedics and RCMP.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

