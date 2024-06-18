Driver airlifted to hospital after Vancouver Island crash

RCMP: Vehicle collided with parked cube van

One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Nanoose Bay on June 17.

Oceanside RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of Highway 19 at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

"So far, the investigation has determined that a silver Nissan sedan collided with a parked, unoccupied cube van," Worth said.

BC Emergency Health Services responded with two ambulances, in addition to the helicopter, according to paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported by air ambulance to hospital in critical condition,” said Twaites.

The RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service were on scene and are assisting with the investigation, Worth said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

