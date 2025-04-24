Driver airlifted to Lower Mainland hospital after semi-trucks collide on Coquihalla

Crash happened around 6 p.m. on Monday, April 21 just south of Merritt, 2nd driver also hospitalized

Two semi-truck drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding just south of Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway on Monday, April 21.

1 / 1 Two semi-truck drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding just south of Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway on Monday, April 21. Advertisement

A couple of semi-truck drivers were both taken to hospital after a crunching collision on the Coquihalla Highway just south of Merritt on Monday night.

Just after 6 p.m. on April 21, two semi-trucks with attached trailers crashed in the highway's southbound lanes.

One of the trucks suffered significant damage and the driver has to be extracted by the Merritt Fire Department. While both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries, the driver that had to be extracted was air-lifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

"The cause of the collision is still under investigation", said Staff Sgt. Josh Roda. "It's a stark reminder that even when conditions are clear, collisions can happen."

Investigators are asking that anyone with information or dash camera footage, that has not yet spoken to police, please call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

Additionally, multiple crashes occurred throughout Monday on the Okanagan Connector due to slippery conditions, including one that was caught on the DriveBC camera near Eckhart.