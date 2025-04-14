Driver arrested after B.C. hit-and-run kills 1 child, injures 2 others

Pickup truck driver hit three children at 164 Street and 108 Avenue in Fraser Heights

A driver has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run collision in Surrey's Fraser Heights neighbourhood that killed one child and injured two others on Sunday afternoon (April 13).

At about 4:11 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports of three child pedestrians being hit by a vehicle in the intersection at 164 Street and 108 Avenue, according to a Surrey Police Service press release. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Surrey firefighters and BCEHS paramedics were called to the scene and, despite life-saving medical interventions, a six-year-old girl died.

Two other young people were injured: a seven-year-old girl who suffered upper body injuries, and a 16-year-old boy who suffered injuries to his leg and torso. Both were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle, a grey pickup truck, was seen driving east on 104 Avenue from 164 Street.

Shortly after 5 p.m., RCMP Surrey Police Operations Support Unit officers located the pickup in the area of 101 Avenue and 160 Street after it had reportedly hit at least one parked vehicle.

The driver was located, arrested and remained in custody on Sunday evening as the investigation continued.

"At this early stage, the cause of the collision remains unknown, but it is believed alcohol may be a contributing factor," said the release from Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, SPS senior media relations officer.

Surrey drivers should take note that the intersection of 164 Street and 108 Avenue is likely to remain closed well into the night; drivers and pedestrian are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-19965 (SU).