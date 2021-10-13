Driver blames ‘Jesus sign’ after Highway 3 collision

The sign quotes a verse from the New Testament

A religious billboard led to a highway collision in the West Kootenay Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to Mounties.

Grand Forks RCMP said no one was hurt when, at around 3:15 p.m., a late model Subaru SUV came into collision with a trailer hauled by a second SUV making a right-hand turn from the eastbound lane of Highway 3 onto a side-road roughly two kilometres west of the city.

READ MORE: Man survives Highway 3 collision between Grand Forks, Greenwood

READ MORE: First responders attend Highway 3 crash in Grand Forks

Speaking to Mounties and The Gazette at the scene, the Subaru driver said she was distracted by a “Jesus sign” prominently displayed around 20 metres west of the intersection, near the bottom of a slope on the highway colloquially known as Spencer Hill.

The sign bears five lines of block text quoted from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans (Romans 6:23): “For the wages of sin is death; But the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

The sign quotes a verse from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The sign quotes a verse from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP said the driver of the second SUV, an area resident, had deployed his fully-functioning right-hand turn signal before the collision. The trailer was knocked on its side and later towed to the driver’s property.

Mounties did not issue any charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, having left the Crown insurer ICBC to deal with the collision.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionGrand ForksICBCRCMP

Previous story
B.C. counts 605 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 4 deaths
Next story
Human remains recovered in Bella Coola estuary may be missing Victoria tourist or fishing guide

Just Posted

The BC Supreme Court ordered former Langford construction company owner Kyle Mostowy to pay close to $1 million in damages in a sexual assault-related civil suit decision Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Civil case against former Langford boss nets sexual assault survivor nearly $1 million

Victoria council on Thursday is expected to decide whether street and sidewalk patios erected during the pandemic will be allowed to stick around until next June. (Twitter/Phillips Brewing)
Council to vote Thursday on extending Victoria’s street and sidewalk patio permits

Black Press Media social media specialist Tegwyn Hughes and friend Nathan Rideout enjoy sample brews during the Victoria Beer Society’s Lager Than Life event in the city’s brewery district last weekend. (Tegwyn Hughes/News Staff)
Victoria Beer Society delights patrons with back-to-back weekend events

Residents have until Oct. 15 to submit feedback on the future of Beacon Wharf. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney councillor invites public feedback as deadline for Beacon Wharf submissions approaches