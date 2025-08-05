 Skip to content
Driver busted in B.C. after running U.S. border

Vehicle fails to stop at Huntingdon border in Abbotsford, tracked down in Mission
Mission City Record Staff
Mission RCMP and Abbotsford Police responded to a vehicle that ran the Huntingdon border crossing last weekend.

A vehicle that ran the U.S. border in Abbotsford was tracked down in Mission last weekend. 

According to a long weekend recap from Abbotsford Police Department on Tuesday (Aug. 5), a vehicle failed to stop at the Huntingdon border crossing on Saturday night (Aug. 2) and ran the border. 

Officers responded into Sunday morning (Aug. 3) and the vehicle was later located in Mission.  The driver was arrested and turned over to Canada Border Services Agency for processing. 

Abbotsford police say Mission RCMP assumed control of the investigation.

