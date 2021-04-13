Driver caught accelerating to twice the speed limit through Oak Bay school zone

Oak Bay police responded to a driver going about twice the speed limit through a school zone, impaired drivers and multiple thefts over the last week.

An officer observed a driver going about twice the 30km/h speed limit in a school zone in the 1700-block of Beach Drive on April 6. The officer was measuring drivers’ speed with a radar and while serving a ticket to another vehicle, the officer heard a vehicle revving its engine and accelerating northbound through the school crosswalk.

The officer estimated the driver was going between 60 and 70 km/h. After getting the vehicle’s licence plate number, the officer went to the owner’s address and served them with tickets for driving without consideration, speeding in a school zone and failing to obey police direction.

Oak Bay police is looking to get surveillance footage after an $800 dinghy was stolen from the Royal Victoria Yacht Club sometime between April 7 and 10. The boat is about eight feet long and has a 3.3 black Mercury two-stroke outboard motor attached to it.

On April 11, Oak Bay police responded to the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue, where a Nissan Versa was wedged between a rock wall and another vehicle on the south sidewalk. A 56-year-old woman was transported to hospital and an impaired investigation is ongoing.

A novice driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded on April 8 after an officer smelled liquor on them. Oak Bay police stopped the driver in the 3900-block of Gordon Head Road because records showed it had no insurance.

The driver was offered a ride home and once they were in the police car, the officer smelled booze and administered a breath screening on the driver. The driver was also issued a ticket for driving contrary to restrictions.

Police weren’t able to identify a suspect who was recorded stealing a bike’s front tire at Oak Bay High School on April 5. The video, shot by a witness, was taken from a distance too out of focus to identify a suspect.

Police also received a report about a propane tank stolen from the 1800-block of Monteith Street on April 6. Police say the white, double-sized tank was visible from the street.

