The Saanich Police Department nailed one driver for several offences after watching them drop a joint from the car (Twitter/ SPD_Traffic)

Driver caught flicking a joint out the window while speeding through a school zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

One driver is facing a huge fine after a Saanich Police officer spotted him throwing something flammable out the window.

Turns out that the driver had flicked the butt of a cannabis joint out the window, right in the middle of high fire season.

“Well you can’t say we didn’t warn you. SPD posted on both their FB and Twitter accounts about dropping lit cigarettes out of your car windows,” the Saanich Police Department Traffic division put out in a tweet. “This driver did not listen.”

The “drop, release or mishandle of a burning substance” resulted in a $575 fine under the Wildfire Act.

In addition, the driver had been speeding through a playground when this happened, resulting in another $253 fine.

ALSO READ: Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

ALSO READ: Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

Last but not least, upon inspection of the driver’s license it became evident that he hadn’t changed his address when he moved, adding another $109 fine, bringing the total to $937.

The driver was not charged in relation to the cannabis.

“The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act prohibits consuming cannabis while driving and the driver could have been issued an additional violation ticket (or even face a criminal charge of impaired by drug),” said media spokesperson Sgt. Julie Fast in an emailed statement.

“In this case, the officer that stopped the driver was a Drug Recognition Expert and determined that the male driver was not legally impaired. The officer used his discretion and chose to issue him almost $1000 worth of tickets that he felt were appropriate in the situation.”

The Saanich Police Department is reminding all drivers to not drop lit cigarettes (or joints) from the car.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Just Posted

Saanich councillor mourns death of brother who piloted float plane that crashed

Coun. Nathalie Chambers is the sister of Al McBain, one of four killed in Friday’s crash

Riverside Cannabis in Sooke the first licensed pot shop on the West Shore

Licensing process was long and arduous, say owners

Driver caught flicking a joint out the window while speeding through a school zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

Victoria swimmer ends Strait attempt early

Late start forces battle with tough currents

Oak Bay, Esquimalt looking for ‘community-minded’ firefighters

Municipalities open joint 2019 firefighter competition, on until September

RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Woman confirms brother was pilot in plane crash north of Port Hardy

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Legal challenge to passenger rights bill should be dismissed: Attorney general

As of July 15, passengers can be compensated up to $2,400 if they are bumped from a flight

Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Election day falls on Shemini Atzeret, a day on which Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign

Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen

Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

Most Read