A Saanich police officer stopped a driver going 185 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway on Oct. 8. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Driver caught going 105 km/h over speed limit on Pat Bay Highway

Saanich police issue $483 fine for excessive speeding, impound vehicle

A driver caught going 185 km/h on Pat Bay Highway – more than double the speed limit – on Thursday night faces a hefty fine and a seven-day vehicle impound.

A Saanich police officer was on his way to a call in the Royal Oak neighbourhood around 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 when he noticed a southbound driver speeding down the Pat Bay Highway, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

After confirming that the driver was going 185 km/h in the 80 km/h zone, the officer pulled the driver over near the Vanalman Avenue exit.

The driver received a $483 fine for excessive speeding – the highest speed-related fine – three penalty points on their licence and a week-long vehicle impound, Anastasiades said. The fee for towing and storing the vehicle at the impound lot will cost the driver at least $200.

Anastasiades noted the driver was compliant and didn’t offer any excuse for their “incredibly fast speed.”

Most Read