Driver caught going 105 km/h over speed limit on Pat Bay Highway

A Saanich police officer stopped a driver going 185 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway on Oct. 8. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

A driver caught going 185 km/h on Pat Bay Highway – more than double the speed limit – on Thursday night faces a hefty fine and a seven-day vehicle impound.

A Saanich police officer was on his way to a call in the Royal Oak neighbourhood around 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 when he noticed a southbound driver speeding down the Pat Bay Highway, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria’s coastal communities take derelict boat issue to the CRD

After confirming that the driver was going 185 km/h in the 80 km/h zone, the officer pulled the driver over near the Vanalman Avenue exit.

If you're travelling 105 kph over the speed limit, it's not surprising you didn't see the motorcycle officer you passed. $483 fine plus three points on the driver's record. 7 day impound if it's for a first offence plus towing & storage costs – at least $210. pic.twitter.com/nWIVNhBcUw — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) October 9, 2020

READ ALSO: Family of missing Beecher Bay woman chooses hope

The driver received a $483 fine for excessive speeding – the highest speed-related fine – three penalty points on their licence and a week-long vehicle impound, Anastasiades said. The fee for towing and storing the vehicle at the impound lot will cost the driver at least $200.

Anastasiades noted the driver was compliant and didn’t offer any excuse for their “incredibly fast speed.”

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Departmentspeed limits