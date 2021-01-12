Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Driver caught going 144 km/h on Pat Bay Highway slapped with hefty fines

Vehicle impounded after driver caught speeding more than he thought

A driver clocked going 144 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway told Saanich police he thought he was “only” going 125 in the 80 km/h zone.

On Monday evening, the Saanich Police Department’s traffic safety unit shared on social media that another speeder had been caught and taken off the road.

Despite the wet roads, the driver was caught going more than 60 km/h over the highway speed limit. Upon being pulled over, the driver justified his actions by explaining that he thought he was going 125 km/h – which is still 45 km/h over the limit.

The officer issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding and impounded the driver’s vehicle for a week which police say will cost another $375 in towing and impound fees.

On top of the financial punishment, the driver also received three penalty points on his license and a driver risk premium which, according to the ICBC website, can cost upwards of $460 when issued for an excessive speeding offence.

@devonscarlett
Saanich Police Department

Most Read