Driver caught going 45 km/h over the speed limit on Rocky Point Road

A driver was nailed with a $368 ticket after West Shore RCMP clocked their vehicle going 95 kilometres an hour in a 50 km/h zone on Rocky Point Road Thursday night.

Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP says the officer who issued the ticket saw the driver going so fast they had to enter the oncoming lane to turn a corner.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded.

“This happened at 7 p.m. when there’s no daylight,” Saggar noted. “It’s a very dangerous type of driving behaviour. It’s just unacceptable.”

Saggar said the driver could become a candidate for an automatic impound in the future, and the infraction will become a part of their driving record.

“There are so many instances, not just in the West Shore, but all around, where we can prove this type of driving causes a lot of harm.”

Saggar also noted Rocky Point Road is not very wide, and excessive speeding puts any pedestrians on the street at risk.

“A license is a privilege,” she added.

