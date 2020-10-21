Driver caught going 70 km/h over the speed limit in front of the Saanich Police Department

A Saanich police officer in an unmarked vehicle stopped a driver going 70 km/h over the speed limit in front of the police department. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

A driver travelling 70 km/h over the speed limit on Vernon Avenue was stopped by an officer in an unmarked car who issued a hefty fine and impounded the vehicle.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 21), a driver came speeding up Vernon Avenue at 120 km/h towards the Pat Bay Highway – in front of the Saanich Police Department where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

The driver told police he was heading to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

One of our unmarked vehicles just caught a motorist unaware as they traveled 120 kph in a 50 zone. In front of our headquarters. The driver has been prohibited from driving four times in the past. A report to @RoadSafetyBC will accompany their 7-day impound. pic.twitter.com/FyaIQIyC3W — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) October 21, 2020

Saanich police issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding and a seven-day vehicle impound. The driver already had four driving prohibitions on his record. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich public information officer, couldn’t say if the previous incidents were also related to speeding but said it demonstrates a pattern of unsafe driving behaviour.

Drivers are frequently caught speeding in the area along Vernon Avenue just before the highway. The section in front of the police department has four lanes and transitions to the highway. There have been several incidents involving collisions and rollovers in the area caused by drivers who are speeding, Anastasiades noted.

