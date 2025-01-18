 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Driver caught on camera throwing items on Kelowna highway

"He was actually deliberately driving like a menace"
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
car-photo
A driver was seen driving erratically and throwing items out of their vehicle on Highway 97 on Saturday, Jan. 18.(@EatsBeefsFeets/Reddit)

Driving in Kelowna was a scary scene for some drivers on Saturday.

A video posted on the social media app Reddit around 12 p.m. on Jan. 18 shows a driver throwing garbage out of his vehicle onto the highway while driving in the southbound lanes of Highway 97.

Warning: The video displayed some inappropriate language.

 

Posts from the kelowna
community on Reddit
  

In the video, which is now being posted on other various social media, the driver appears throw many items, including a bucket with other items in it.

"He was driving in the middle of the road, at first we thought he was trying to merge. But he was actually deliberately driving like a menace. He was giving everyone the middle finger," reads the Reddit post. 

One commenter on the Reddit post claimed that earlier in the day, the same person hit two cars in a parking lot (one of which had a family in it), entered their business, mumbled a bunch, spilled water all over the floor, and left. Someone entered the comment thread, claiming they were the family that got hit.

They also claim the person was caught by RCMP. Black Press Media has reached out to Kelowna RCMP to confirm if the person was caught and for more information.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

Community support pouring in for B.C. family at risk of homelessness
Community support pouring in for B.C. family at risk of homelessness
Downtown Vancouver heritage building demolished over risk of collapse
Downtown Vancouver heritage building demolished over risk of collapse
'Purposefully' farting at neighbour highlights B.C.'s top 10 unique bylaw calls
'Purposefully' farting at neighbour highlights B.C.'s top 10 unique bylaw calls