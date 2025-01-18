Driver caught on camera throwing items on Kelowna highway

"He was actually deliberately driving like a menace"

Driving in Kelowna was a scary scene for some drivers on Saturday.

A video posted on the social media app Reddit around 12 p.m. on Jan. 18 shows a driver throwing garbage out of his vehicle onto the highway while driving in the southbound lanes of Highway 97.

Warning: The video displayed some inappropriate language.

Posts from the kelowna

community on Reddit

In the video, which is now being posted on other various social media, the driver appears throw many items, including a bucket with other items in it.

"He was driving in the middle of the road, at first we thought he was trying to merge. But he was actually deliberately driving like a menace. He was giving everyone the middle finger," reads the Reddit post.

One commenter on the Reddit post claimed that earlier in the day, the same person hit two cars in a parking lot (one of which had a family in it), entered their business, mumbled a bunch, spilled water all over the floor, and left. Someone entered the comment thread, claiming they were the family that got hit.

They also claim the person was caught by RCMP. Black Press Media has reached out to Kelowna RCMP to confirm if the person was caught and for more information.