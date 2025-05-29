Driver charged after unhoused woman struck while sleeping outside on Vancouver Island

Amberlee Joan Herman, 38, has been charged with two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, among other charges

A woman has been charged after an incident last November, in which an unhoused woman was struck by a vehicle while asleep in a tent in a Campbell River alley.

Amberlee Joan Herman, 38, faces two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, said Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP.

Herman has also been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

During the early morning hours on Nov. 10, 2025, Darlene Christine Smith, 53, was transported to the Vancouver General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was apprehended at the scene and an investigation was carried out by Campbell River RCMP’s General Duty, Major Crime, and Forensics units, said Tyre told the Mirror at the time. Intoxicants were not been ruled out as a contributing factor in the incident, he said.

Herman is set to appear again in court on June 16 at 9 a.m.

