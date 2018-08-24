Driver charged for crashing head-on into Saanich Police car

Saanich Police have recommended charges to a 34-year-old Saanich woman after she crashed a vehicle into a Saanich Police car on Saturday (Aug. 18).

The incident began shortly after 3 p.m. when police were called about a suspicious car in the Elk Lake boat launch parking lot on Bear Hill Road, said Sgt. Scott Treble.

Witnesses were concerned that the two occupants of the parked car were behaving in an erratic manner and could be under the influence of some type of illegal substance.

The first responding officer turned his police car onto Bear Hill Road. That’s when things got hairy.

The suspicious car was oncoming, driving on the wrong side of the road, and collided into the Saanich Police car and officer. It resulted in significant damage to both vehicles. The front seat passenger of the suspicious vehicle walked away but was quickly apprehended by two CRD bylaw enforcement officers who were in the area.

The woman driving the car ignored police efforts to get her to stop and drove away at a slow speed.

Upon slow speed contact with several cement meridians, there was additional an impact with the police car and the woman drove the car into a deep ditch. She was then arrested and taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. Upon being medically cleared, the woman was held overnight in police custody.

The woman’s been charged with Failing to Stop for Police and Dangerous Driving under the Criminal Code. She was released to appear with an early-September court date.

The 49-year-old male police officer experienced some soreness and stiffness from the collision during his days off, but he did not miss any time from work due to injury.

“Police would like to thank the witnesses who called about their concerns and the CRD bylaw enforcement officers who provided assistance to our officers,” Treble said.

The investigation continues into whether or not the driver may have been impaired by drugs.

