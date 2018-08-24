Saanich Police squad car suffered significant damage in a collision near Elk Lake on Aug. 18. Saanich Police photo

Driver charged for crashing head-on into Saanich Police car

34-year-old woman drove into cop car, meridian, and finally a ditch before being arrested

Saanich Police have recommended charges to a 34-year-old Saanich woman after she crashed a vehicle into a Saanich Police car on Saturday (Aug. 18).

The incident began shortly after 3 p.m. when police were called about a suspicious car in the Elk Lake boat launch parking lot on Bear Hill Road, said Sgt. Scott Treble.

Witnesses were concerned that the two occupants of the parked car were behaving in an erratic manner and could be under the influence of some type of illegal substance.

The first responding officer turned his police car onto Bear Hill Road. That’s when things got hairy.

The suspicious car was oncoming, driving on the wrong side of the road, and collided into the Saanich Police car and officer. It resulted in significant damage to both vehicles. The front seat passenger of the suspicious vehicle walked away but was quickly apprehended by two CRD bylaw enforcement officers who were in the area.

The woman driving the car ignored police efforts to get her to stop and drove away at a slow speed.

Upon slow speed contact with several cement meridians, there was additional an impact with the police car and the woman drove the car into a deep ditch. She was then arrested and taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. Upon being medically cleared, the woman was held overnight in police custody.

The woman’s been charged with Failing to Stop for Police and Dangerous Driving under the Criminal Code. She was released to appear with an early-September court date.

The 49-year-old male police officer experienced some soreness and stiffness from the collision during his days off, but he did not miss any time from work due to injury.

“Police would like to thank the witnesses who called about their concerns and the CRD bylaw enforcement officers who provided assistance to our officers,” Treble said.

The investigation continues into whether or not the driver may have been impaired by drugs.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend
Next story
Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Just Posted

Driver charged for crashing head-on into Saanich Police car

34-year-old woman drove into cop car, meridian, and finally a ditch before being arrested

BC Ferries report net loss of $9.3 million, despite highest ever traffic numbers

In the first quarter of 2018 the company said earning loss was from reduced fare prices

Royal BC Museum in Victoria receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

Prior Lake tests positive for blue-green algae

Avoid swimming, exercise caution with pets

PHOTOS: Picnics, puppets, and pups come out for Black Angus show

Final Willows Beach concert closes Oak Bay Arts and Culture Fortnight

VIDEO: Oak Bay mansion boats to Shirley

Large home barged from Oak Bay to Shirley this week

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Shouts of Opa and the scents of roasting lamb will again waft… Continue reading

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Most Read