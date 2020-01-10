Driver collides with lamppost at Camosun College Interurban Campus

A Friday morning collision on the Camosun College Interurban Campus slowed traffic on Interurban Road.
Best to avoid the road behind the Technology Centre / Business Centre at Interurban this morning. It’s been closed by police following a car crash. Tow truck on the way. pic.twitter.com/qhKsSWApP6
— Camosun College (@Camosun) January 10, 2020
Saanich police responded before 8 a.m. on Jan. 10 and had the area behind the college’s Technology Access Centre blocked off until a tow truck could arrive.
Const. Markus Anastasiades said a driver collided with a lamppost near the entrance to the campus. The driver wasn’t injured and damage to the vehicle was minor but the airbags were deployed. Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The area has since reopened to traffic.
