Driver collides with lamppost at Camosun College Interurban Campus

A Friday morning collision on the Camosun College Interurban Campus slowed traffic on Interurban Road.

Saanich police responded before 8 a.m. on Jan. 10 and had the area behind the college’s Technology Access Centre blocked off until a tow truck could arrive.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said a driver collided with a lamppost near the entrance to the campus. The driver wasn’t injured and damage to the vehicle was minor but the airbags were deployed. Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The area has since reopened to traffic.

