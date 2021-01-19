Driver crashes into parked car and home in View Royal, speeds away: RCMP

Police are looking for the driver who hit a car and a home in View Royal before speeding away Monday night.
West Shore RCMP responded to the report of a hit and run around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 and found a minivan had crashed into a parked car and the front steps of a home near the 200-block of Island Highway.
The steps and the vehicle in the driveway were damaged. The homeowner says the driver backed away and headed westbound on Island Highway.
The vehicle is described as a silver or grey minivan, with heavy front-end damage, possibly broken windows and a license plate possibly beginning with JT9.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com