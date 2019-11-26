Driver crashes into streetlight in Saanich, blocks traffic at Cook and Finlayson

Crews were still working to clear the intersection just after 9 a.m.

A light post was hit by a car and knocked over Tuesday morning, blocking traffic at the intersection of Cook Street and Finlayson Street. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A driver struck and knocked over a streetlight at the intersection of Cook Street and Finlayson Street Tuesday morning, blocking traffic in the eastbound lane of Finlayson for approximately two hours.

One car was involved in the incident and no were reported.

READ ALSO: Cloudy, with a chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Victoria Police responded to the incident at approximately 7 a.m., and stated that the eastbound lane on Finlayson Street has been blocked ever since. The lane has not reopened and police ask that people plan a different route.

The streetlight has been loaded onto a truck and crews appear to be packing up. pic.twitter.com/A7WnoReAHS — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) November 26, 2019

The streetlight has been removed and loaded onto a truck. A tow also truck left the scene of the crash with a large brown truck.

READ ALSO: Snow covers Malahat early Tuesday morning

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com