Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, VicPD received a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a house in the 900-block of McCaskill Street. The damage was minor to the residence, but caused significant damage to the yard of the property. (File Photo)

Driver crashes into Victoria home causing significant damage to front yard

Impairment believed to be a factor in early morning crash

The Victoria Police Department is continuing to investigate an early morning crash that caused significant damage to a residential property.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, VicPD received a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the 900-block of McCaskill Street. The damage was minor to the residence but caused significant damage to the yard of the property.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police looking for information relating to suspicious death

The driver and lone occupant fled from the scene and no one inside the home was injured.

Multiple officers located the driver a short distance away. The driver was arrested and transported to hospital.

READ ALSO: Missing Victoria pair’s BMW spotted in Vernon

The investigation is in the early stages, but police believe impairment was a contributing factor.

Police are asking any witnesses to call 250-995-7654.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dildo, N.L., warns against trespassing in excitement over Hollywood-like sign
Next story
Chinese pop stars publicly back Beijing on Hong Kong

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Hundreds of family members, friends welcome home HMSC Regina

The ship was deployed on Feb. 6

Police identify man found dead in Saanich, seek his backpack and shoes

Investigators seek shoes, backpack that Andrew Michael Sidor was seen wearing

Protester threatens citizen’s arrest at federal government event in Oak Bay

Police escort protester away after confronting federal minister

Uplands neighbourhood designated a national historic site

Feds make $4.3 million announcement in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police arrest one of two suspects after resident held at gunpoint

Police expect second arrest ‘in the very near future’ after armed robbery

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Telus customers enraged as outrage hits fifth day

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Most Read