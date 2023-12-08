Driver dead after serious single-vehicle collision south of Nanaimo

Section of Extension Road to be closed for several hours while police investigate crash scene

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance rushed to the scene of a serious accident that claimed the life of a driver in south Nanaimo Thursday, Dec. 7.

Emergency services were called shortly after 2 p.m. when a car went off the road and into a ditch.

According to police at the scene, there was one person in the car at the time of the crash, which occurred just south of Extension and Flagstone roads and the Cinnabar Drive intersection.

Police closed the section of Extension Road, between Cinnabar Drive and Swordfern Road, to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and for RCMP collision analysts to conduct their investigation. It is expected to keep the road closed for a number of hours.

Nanaimo RCMP have confirmed that emergency first aid was provided at the scene, but the driver died in the collision. The B.C. Coroners Service were advised and attended the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash and traffic continues to be rerouted around the closed section of Extension Road.

The RCMP is continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash and circumstances that may have led up to it.

Anyone who was an eyewitness to the incident or has dash cam video of it is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 citing file No. 2023-42334.

