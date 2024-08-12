Driver dies in highway crash in Nanaimo

Collision happened Aug. 10 near Dunster Road overpass

One driver died and another was injured in a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway this past weekend.

The crash happened Saturday, Aug. 10, at approximately 8:30 p.m., along the parkway between the Dunster Road overpass and Doumont Road bridge, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Witnesses told police that a southbound car crossed the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a northbound SUV. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital but died of their injuries. The man who had been driving the car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The parkway was closed down for a considerable period of time Saturday night as police officers, including a collision analyst, investigated the scene.

“Police managed to speak with a number of witnesses at the scene,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Investigators are asking for anyone who has not spoken with police and/or has dashcam or other video from the collision, as well as any dashcam of vehicles travelling southbound from the Nanoose area between 8-8:30 p.m., prior to the collision, to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2024-25804.