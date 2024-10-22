 Skip to content
19-year-old driver dies in highway crash near Nanaimo Airport

Late-night crash happened on Trans-Canada Highway in Cassidy on Oct. 21
Chris Bush
Police are investigation a fatal crash in Cassidy, south of Nanaimo. (Drive B.C. photo)

Ladysmith RCMP and collision analysts are investigating a fatal crash in Cassidy that happened late last night.

The incident shut down the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours Monday, Oct. 21.

Ron Gueulette, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department chief, said firefighters were alerted to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway, south of the Aqua Terra Road intersection, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Gueulette said the male driver was found deceased at the scene and had been thrown from the vehicle when the crash occurred.

Firefighters searched the area with a thermal imaging camera to determine if there had been any other occupants in the vehicle, but found no one else. The fire chief said the damage was so extensive that crews couldn't determine the vehicle's make or model.

Gueulette said police closed the highway's southbound lanes and his firefighters remained on scene until about 2 a.m. Drive B.C. posted on social media at about 4:30 a.m. advising that the stretch of highway had re-opened.

Island District RCMP stated in a press release that Ladysmith RCMP are investigating the crash. According to the release, the 19-year-old driver of a Nissan 350Z was pronounced dead at the scene and the highway was closed for several hours to allow for the initial police investigation at the scene to take place. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-6060 and refer to file No. 2024-3401.

