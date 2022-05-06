Driver faces fines, no jail time for snowy Victoria hit and run that injured woman

A young woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a driver struck her in a crosswalk on Dec. 30, 2021. (Courtesy VicPD)

Driver ran red light, striking woman in marked crosswalk

A Victoria driver will pay a handful of fines related to a pedestrian hit in a marked crosswalk last December.

A young woman was crossing the street at Bay and Blanshard streets on Dec. 30 around 9 a.m. when she was struck by a snow-covered vehicle heading northbound after the driver failed to stop for the red light.

Dashcam video from another vehicle showed the impact and the driver subsequently nearly colliding with other vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was helped by several other drivers and passersby in the area, who provided key evidence, including video of the collision.

Armed with information and video from the public, VicPD located and seized a suspect vehicle with damage consistent with the collision the next day.

The vehicle was processed by VicPD’s forensic identification services, working with VicPD’s collision reconstruction team. Officers interviewed witnesses, identified a suspect and applied for judicial authorization to enable access to key investigative information.

VicPD announced several charges on Friday, May 6, including driving without due care and attention, failing to remain at the scene, driving while view was obstructed and illegible plate. The driver faces $1,075 in fines and eight points against their licence.

The driver has not been publicly identified.

