Driver fails roadside screening after early morning crash in Saanich

Both cars significantly damaged after driver hits parked car around 5 a.m.

Saanich police issued a 90-day driving ban and a 30-day vehicle impound after an impaired driver was caught at the scene of a collision involving a parked car early on Oct. 27. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A driver received hefty penalties after causing significant damage to a parked vehicle in Saanich early on Tuesday.

Just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, Saanich police received reports of a collision involving a parked car in the 4000-block of Douglas Street.

When officers arrived, they found a driver had struck an unoccupied car parked on the roadway, causing “extensive damage,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

The driver’s vehicle was also damaged in the collision but no injuries were reported.

The driver failed a roadside alcohol screening and police issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

READ ALSO: Victoria police searching for suspect in late-night stabbing

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

impaired drivingSaanich Police Department