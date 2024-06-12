Driver fined $167 after hitting cyclist at Oak Bay crossroad

Cyclist suffers muscle soreness, driver ticketed in June 3 collision

A cyclist is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a driver in Oak Bay.

Police were called for the collision on June 3, and discovered the driver was stopped at the stop sign on Bowker Avenue and hit the cyclist while turning left onto Cadboro Bay Road, Oak Bay police said in its weekly release.

The driver was ticketed – with an associated $167 fine – for failing to yield to the cyclist northbound on Cadboro Bay Road.

The rider was wearing a helmet, and taken to hospital, where it was later determined they suffered muscle soreness.

The front fork of the bicycle was damaged as was the front quarter panel of the vehicle, with an estimated total damage of $5,000.