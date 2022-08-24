A driver fled the scene of an accident, barefoot, after the vehicle they were driving flipped in south Nanaimo the night of Aug. 23, says RCMP. (Daralynn Munroe photo)

A driver fled the scene of an accident, barefoot, after the vehicle they were driving flipped in south Nanaimo the night of Aug. 23, says RCMP. (Daralynn Munroe photo)

Driver flees barefoot after crashing and tipping vehicle in Nanaimo’s south end

Vehicle wiped out Aug. 23 in parking lot of Express Care Oil Change

A driver allegedly fled the scene of an accident after rolling the Volvo SUV he was driving in Nanaimo’s south end last night.

At 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, there was a “fairly spectacular single-vehicle crash” at the Express Care Oil Change near Needham and Nicol streets, according to reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. The vehicle was headed southbound and tried to turn left down Needham Street, flipped on its side and ended up in the parking lot at the automotive service shop, he said.

There was damage to the retaining wall and a chain-link fence, as well as to one of the pay vacuums at the business.

The driver, a man described as “heavy set,” was last seen running barefoot down Haliburton Street, said O’Brien.

Daralynn Munroe said she witnessed the incident.

“It was so scary with the fire and crash,” Munroe said via text message. “Someone got a fire extinguisher and put out the flames before it could reach the car. I think everybody was worried about the car catching on fire and exploding and not paying attention to the unconscious man from the vehicle that came to and ran down the alley.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2022-29605.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo intersection worst on Island for car crashes


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Breaking Newscar crashRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Seal pup born on shores of CFB Esquimalt, base touting remediation project

Just Posted

CFB Esquimalt environment officers found a mother and a newly born seal pup on the shores of Esquimalt Harbour on July 21. (Courtesy of CFB Esquimalt)
Seal pup born on shores of CFB Esquimalt, base touting remediation project

An aerial view over Bear Mountain. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two lawsuits filed against Bear Mountain property companies

A fuel-absorbing boom in an ecologically sensitive area near Washington state’s San Juan Island on Aug. 17. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Twitter)
Crane arriving later this week to pull fuel-leaking boat from waters near Greater Victoria

New figures peg the estimated cost of the proposed roundabout near the new Amazon facility in Sidney at $6.4 million, up from an initial estimate of $5 million. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich puts limit on roundabout bill as cost estimates increase