Driver gets $759 ticket for driving 60 km over speed limit without license

A driver has to pay $759 in fines after travelling 142 km/h in a 80km/h zone on Highway 17 without a license.
Police also impounded the vehicle for 30 days, according to a Saturday afternoon tweet from Central Saanich Police.
Think the ferries are expensive? This driver got to pay just the walk-on fee after travelling 142km/hr in 80km/hr zone on Highway 17. The driver was also unlicenced. Total of $759 in fines, plus 30 day impoundment. #csaan #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/o7a6iLhFeE
— cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) June 13, 2020
According to the tweet, the driver was on the way to the BC Ferries terminal at Swartz Bay.
“Think the ferries are expensive?” it read.
