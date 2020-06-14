Driver gets $759 ticket for driving 60 km over speed limit without license

Central Saanich Police impounded a vehicle for 30 days and handed its driver a total of $759 in fines while travelling 142km/hr in 80km/hr zone on Highway 17 without a license. (Central Saanich Police/Twitter)

A driver has to pay $759 in fines after travelling 142 km/h in a 80km/h zone on Highway 17 without a license.

Police also impounded the vehicle for 30 days, according to a Saturday afternoon tweet from Central Saanich Police.

Think the ferries are expensive? This driver got to pay just the walk-on fee after travelling 142km/hr in 80km/hr zone on Highway 17. The driver was also unlicenced. Total of $759 in fines, plus 30 day impoundment. #csaan #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/o7a6iLhFeE — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) June 13, 2020

RELATED: Central Saanich Police stop impaired driver doing 108 km/h in a 50 zone

According to the tweet, the driver was on the way to the BC Ferries terminal at Swartz Bay.

“Think the ferries are expensive?” it read.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com