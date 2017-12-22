Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

One man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a police officer and two vehicles with a stolen car. (News files)

A 38-year-old man is scheduled to face charges in court today (Dec. 22) after a Victoria police officer and two vehicles were struck in Esquimalt by what turned out to be a stolen car.

VicPD responded to multiple reports of a Honda driving erratically Thursday just after 2 p.m., but they did not initially locate the vehicle. Police later spotted the car at a red light at the intersection of Head and Old Esquimalt Road and attempted to stop it.

The driver quickly reversed, side-swiping one vehicle and colliding with another at the intersection, according to VicPD. The vehicle reportedly struck a police officer who had approached on foot, after which the driver sped off.

Police located the car and driver a few minutes later in Esquimalt Plaza and the suspect fled the on foot.

Drivers of the other vehicles at the original scene were checked by paramedics, but were not sent to hospital. The suspect, however, was transported to hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries before being transported to VicPD.

Police recommended multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, flight from police, dangerous driving and driving while suspended. The man is known to police.

