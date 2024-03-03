Driver hits vehicle, 2 people on side of highway north of Qualicum Beach

3-vehicle crash sends 3 people to hospital

Oceanside RCMP is investigating a three-vehicle crash after a driver, who may have been impaired, hit a vehicle that had previously gone off the highway just north of Qualicum Beach.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday (March 2), a driver had gone off of Highway 19A. Her vehicle hit a pole, possibly due to the weather conditions, police said. Another driver, a man, stopped to help her.

While the two were standing on the side of the highway, a third vehicle collided with the woman’s vehicle, which then hit the man and woman.

Oceanside RCMP say all three were transported to hospital, with the man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the third vehicle is being investigated for impaired driving.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

