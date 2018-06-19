B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas said a Ford F150 pickup truck was heading north when it struck a hydro pole just past McCurdy Road on the Malahat. (Black Press photo)

Driver hospitalized after truck hits pole on Malahat

The pole prevented the red truck from travelling down a steep embankment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in a crash that sent one man to hospital with what police are calling “serious” injuries.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas said a Ford F150 pickup truck was heading north when it struck a hydro pole just past McCurdy Road on the Malahat.

The pole prevented the red truck from travelling down a steep embankment.

The force of the crash sheered the roof right off the truck’s cab.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

“The driver who was the sole occupant, was trapped in his vehicle. He was eventually extracted and transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Douglas said. “There was no evidence of alcohol impairment.”

The highway was congested as a result of the accident but the roads were not closed.

Previous story
Saanich rides ahead with Active Transportation Plan
Next story
More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Just Posted

Pass a pint: Great Canadian Beer Festival tickets on sale now

Over 200 brews and ciders will be featured at this year’s craft celebration

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Saanich rides ahead with Active Transportation Plan

Saanich plans to double the share of all trips made by active transportation by 2050.

Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

Mother of 1997 murder victim became an activist against bullying

Fundraising campaign set up for family of deceased Colwood man

Funds will go towards wife and two daughters

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

Driver hospitalized after truck hits pole on Malahat

The pole prevented the red truck from travelling down a steep embankment.

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap

Badger recovering after being caught in trap near Williams Lake

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

Most Read