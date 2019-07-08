Driver ignores flagger in Oak Bay, drives on sidewalk

Gold ring found at Willows returned to police

A traffic control flagger was nearly struck at the construction site on Bowker Avenue on July 3 when a vehicle ignored the flagger’s instructions that the road was closed and drove on the sidewalk.

At that point the driver nearly struck the flagger, said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. There was a delay in reporting but there is a suspect vehicle and an investigation is underway to find the dangerous driver.

READ MORE: Agressive doe chases Oak Bay woman and her dog

The sidewalk driver was one of 104 calls that Oak Bay Police responded to between June 30 and July 4.

It was not only an offence under the Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, but risked the life of the flagger, Bernoties said. Acts like this are too common and also risk the lives of construction workers.

“Although the many construction sites may be frustrating to your commute, you should put yourself in [the flagger’s] shoes before making such a dangerous decision,” Bernoties added.

Among the other calls last week was a report of an impaired driver on Canada Day in the 1300 block of Beach Drive. The caller reported the driver as visibly intoxicated but did not share a licence plate. When police responded to the area, the vehicle was gone.

The Oak Bay Police are thankful for the concerned call and want to remind residents, when possible, to obtain the licence plate, make, model and colour of the vehicle. That, along with a description of the driver, give police a better chance at recognizing and intercepting the suspect, or to follow up at their residence, Bernoties said.

READ MORE: Police remind residents to lock it or lose it

In another incident, an unsecured bike was stolen from under the back deck of a residence in the 2200 block of Estevan Ave. on July 4.

Police are reminding the public to secure their bike if left outside, and also to take photos and register your bike with the police.

Also on July 4, an Oak Bay officer returning from Victoria (and still within Victoria) observed a male slumped over on a bench. Out of concern for his safety the officer checked on him. The male was not injured, but was found breaching his court-ordered conditions and was therefore held for court.

Thieves broke into a construction site at the 1200 block of Newport Ave. on Friday, July 5. Electrical wire used in household wiring is reported as missing and the investigation is still ongoing.

In a piece of potentially good news, a boy and his mother visited the Oak Bay Police office on Saturday (July 6) to turn in a gold ring they found at Willows Beach, near the entrance to Bowker Road.

“We’re hoping to return it to its rightful owner,” Bernoties said.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns
Next story
Packed Canada Day in Sidney sees parade, dog show and a helicopter rescue

Just Posted

UPDATE: Escaped inmates serving time for second-degree murder, aggravated assault

James Lee Busch, Zachary Armitage escaped from William Head Institution in Metchosin on Sunday

2,200 Scouts descend on Sooke’s Camp Barnard

This year’s theme is Myths and Legends

Edie Daponte set to take Edith Piaf show on eight-city B.C. tour

Under Paris Skies to be performed after busy summer season wraps

Driver ignores flagger in Oak Bay, drives on sidewalk

Gold ring found at Willows returned to police

Victoria SPCA fundraising for dog with broken leg, dental disease

‘Cover Girl’ is a poodle who suffered from a badly broken leg when she was turned in

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

B.C. ride hailing fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Police say B.C. house fire that badly injured two children ‘suspicious’

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, in a Surrey basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

Most Read