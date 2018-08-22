Driver in Malahat crash leaves behind wife, two-month-old daughter

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help the family

A picture of Jonathan Seidel and his 2-month-old daughter, Hazel. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Seidel Memorial Fund GoFundMe page)

An online fundraising campaign has been started for the driver that died in a crash on the Malahat crash Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Fatal sewage-truck crash closes Malahat

Family members, who set up the campaign page, have identified the man as Jonathan Seidel. Funds raised will go towards helping his wife, Randa and their two-month-old daughter Hazel, cover funeral, life and baby expenses.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page has raised $2,400 of its $25,000 goal.

The page is the Jonathan Seidel Memorial Fund and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/606g0a8

