Driver in Oak Bay caught going 67 km/h over speed limit

The driver was clocked going 117km/h in a 50 km/h zone, issued multiple tickets

A 23-year-old driver won’t be behind the wheel again until next winter after they were caught going 67 kilometers over the speed limit Tuesday night.

An Oak Bay police officer clocked a driver going 117 km/h in the 2200-block Cedar Hill Cross Road – a 50km/h zone – just before 11 p.m., according to a tweet from the department’s Chief Const. Ray Bernoties.

The driver was issued a $483 excessive speeding ticket, a $276 ticket for driving without a license, had their vehicle impounded for seven days and was issued a seven-month driving prohibition.

Great work by our member last nt. He caught a 23 yr old driving 117 kms/hr in a 50k zone on Cedar Hill X Rd. Issued an Excessive Speeding ticket ($483), a 7 day car impound, ticketed for no DL ($276) & served a 7 month driving prohibition.🚔 pic.twitter.com/Qn9nZ2qJLq — Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) May 5, 2021

