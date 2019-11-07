Driver issued a ticket after teen struck by vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP issued a violation ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian

An 85-year-old driver was issued a ticket after a 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Langford on Monday night.

Cpl. Chris Dovell, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said police responded to the crosswalk at Happy Valley Road and Turnstone Drive just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 4. They were responding to a report of a 13-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in the crosswalk.

Dovell said an 85-year-old man was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian. The girl was taken to Victoria General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

