Driver issued ticket after van found perched on logs near Esplanade in Oak Bay

A van launched onto Willows Beach prompted a suspicious vehicle call to Oak Bay Police Department late last night.

When police attended they spotted a van perched on the sandy beach on top of logs. A sober male driver indicated he made the turn in the roundabout and inadvertently pressed the gas pedal out of the turn and mounted the sidewalk curb onto the beach. The vehicle was several meters away from the elevated sidewalk.

Thank goodness for low tide. This driver error led to an awkward moment at the beach in #oakbay…and a $196 fine. Thankfully no one was hurt. The skilled tow truck driver somehow got it out of there. pic.twitter.com/PrK5olr18F — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 15, 2018

The driver was issued a ticket for Drive Without Consideration with a fine of $196. A tow truck attended the scene and carefully removed the minivan from the beach onto the roadway.