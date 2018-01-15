Driver issued ticket after van found perched on logs near Esplanade in Oak Bay

Ticket issued for Drive Without Consideration with a fine of $196

A van launched onto Willows Beach prompted a suspicious vehicle call to Oak Bay Police Department late last night.

When police attended they spotted a van perched on the sandy beach on top of logs. A sober male driver indicated he made the turn in the roundabout and inadvertently pressed the gas pedal out of the turn and mounted the sidewalk curb onto the beach. The vehicle was several meters away from the elevated sidewalk.

The driver was issued a ticket for Drive Without Consideration with a fine of $196. A tow truck attended the scene and carefully removed the minivan from the beach onto the roadway.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tall trees draw renowned artist to Saanich
Next story
Man charged with fraud makes brief court appearance

Just Posted

Driver issued ticket after van found perched on logs near Esplanade in Oak Bay

Ticket issued for Drive Without Consideration with a fine of $196

Tent city resident just wants a home

Roving tent city has made its way to Central Saanich

Daily carpet cleaning reinstated in SD61

After review, district determined it would be appropriate to increase services in elementary schools

Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood gets ready for its close up

Revisions to local area plan are set to decide future of popular beachfront neighbourhood

Victoria Women’s March 2.0 hits the streets Jan. 20

Violence against women has impact on a local level, says march organizer

Sidney’s Salish Sea aquarium to close for maintenance

First extended closure for the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea since it opened in 2009

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Injured parachutist wants stolen backpack back

Bag contained video of 2017 parachuting incident

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Field set for Scotties Tournament of Hearts national curling championship

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins on Jan. 27 in Penticton

Most Read