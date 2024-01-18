Driver killed after car plummets off 2nd storey of UBC parkade: RCMP

Chunk of concrete barrier hanging above crashed car made immediate rescue too dangerous, say police

A man died at the University of British Columbia on Wednesday (Jan. 17) after the car he was driving went through a second-storey parkade barrier and crashed to the ground below.

RCMP say the driver suffered “significant injuries” from the plummet, which occurred around 9:30 a.m., with the black sedan he was in landing in a vertical position. Despite the need to extract him quickly, first responders were hindered by a chunk of the parkade’s concrete barrier dangling precariously above the car, according to RCMP.

Members of the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were able to get the man out by about noon, according to spokesperson Matthew Trudeau, but he died on scene.

RCMP say the man was the only occupant of the vehicle and that no one else was injured. They are investigating the cause of the crash, while BC Coroners Service is investigating the man’s cause of death.

The parkade stayed closed to incoming or outgoing traffic until 6:30 p.m.

