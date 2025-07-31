Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Chemainus Road

RCMP say Saltair crash remains under investigation

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening, July 30 on Chemainus Road in Saltair, part of BC Highway 1A between Chemainus and Ladysmith.

“There was a single vehicle collision at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Chemainus Road, near Porter Road,” confirmed Ladysmith Detachment Commander Trevor Busch. “Unfortunately the driver did not survive. No other vehicles or persons were involved.”

Busch said the file remains open and investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the family during this traumatic time, further details will not be provided,” he said.

DriveBC issued an alert at 7:45 p.m., noting downed hydro lines and a full road closure in both directions. Motorists were advised to detour via the Trans-Canada Highway while BC Hydro crews worked to restore power.

The road reopened early Thursday morning and power has since been restored to most affected customers.