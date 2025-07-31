 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Chemainus Road

RCMP say Saltair crash remains under investigation
Morgan Brayton
Morgan Brayton
91562ladysmithRCMPcrest

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening, July 30 on Chemainus Road in Saltair, part of BC Highway 1A between Chemainus and Ladysmith.

“There was a single vehicle collision at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Chemainus Road, near Porter Road,” confirmed Ladysmith Detachment Commander Trevor Busch. “Unfortunately the driver did not survive. No other vehicles or persons were involved.”

Busch said the file remains open and investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. 

“Out of respect for the privacy of the family during this traumatic time, further details will not be provided,” he said.

DriveBC issued an alert at 7:45 p.m., noting downed hydro lines and a full road closure in both directions. Motorists were advised to detour via the Trans-Canada Highway while BC Hydro crews worked to restore power.

The road reopened early Thursday morning and power has since been restored to most affected customers.

 

Morgan Brayton

About the Author: Morgan Brayton

I am a multimedia journalist with a background in arts and media including film & tv production, acting, hosting, screenwriting and comedy.
Read more

More News

B.C. premier says there is no going back on foreign buyers' tax
B.C. premier says there is no going back on foreign buyers' tax
Conservative health critic says B.C. falls short on rare disease drug coverage and transparency
Conservative health critic says B.C. falls short on rare disease drug coverage and transparency
Man found not guilty of manslaughter in 2022 death near Ditidaht
Man found not guilty of manslaughter in 2022 death near Ditidaht