Driver lifted by air ambulance after semi-truck crash near Sayward

Wreckage and load cleanup began Aug. 28 after a crash on the afternoon of Aug. 27

A single vehicle incident involving a semi-truck heading southbound on Highway 19 resulted in the driver being airlifted to hospital, near Sayward.

The truck overturned around 4:30 p.m., resulting in the driver being trapped in the cab of the truck. With seven Sayward firefighters responding, Fire Chief Frank Morgan said it took time to extract the driver.

“The driver was pinned by the dash and steering wheel,” said Morgan.

Additional assistance was provided by the BC Ambulance Service as well as Highland Fire Department from Victoria.

“They were passing by,” said Morgan of Highlands Fire Department. “Seeing we had a small crew, they offered to help.”

The driver suffered cuts to his legs from being pinned.

“It was unknown at the time if there were any neck and head injuries,” said Morgan.

Crews began the cleanup of the wreckage on Monday, Aug. 28.

A comment from B.C. RCMP says the crash remains under investigation.

