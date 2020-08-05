Driver loses control, crashes into Saanich furniture store

Crash at Lazyboy Furniture store Wednesday afternoon

The driver of a grey sedan drove through a window and into Lazyboy Furniture Galleries at 3501 Saanich Rd. at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. (Laura Cross Photo) The driver of a grey sedan drove through window and into Lazyboy Furniture Galleries at 3501 Saanich Rd. at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. (Laura Cross Photo)

A driver paid an unexpected visit to the Saanich Lazyboy Furniture Galleries Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of late-model Toyota hybrid sedan lost control of her vehicle and crashed completely into the furniture store at 3501 Saanich Road, at the corner of Blanshard Street.

She was the lone occupant of the car and neither her or any staff were injured, said Saanich Police Const. Graham Walker.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m.

“The driver didn’t come off the road, which was an early worry, as it didn’t look like it happened from a stop,” Walker said. “[She] was maneuvering from the parking lot and found herself inside the window.”

It is not yet known how the driver ended up in the building.

Saanich Fire Department and a Saanich building inspector visited to ensure the structural integrity of the building was intact, Walker added.

The crash damaged not only a series of windows and window frames, it also damaged a significant number of furniture pieces, Walker said.

