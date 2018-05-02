Police officers and paramedics help guide the lone occupant of a tipped vehicle out the back, with assistance from Sidney Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen (who went partially inside the vehicle to get the driver out). (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Driver pulled out safely after vehicle tips in Sidney crash

Fifth Street between Bevan and Orchard avenues was blocked off temporarily Wednesday evening

An SUV tipped onto its side Wednesday afternoon in Sidney and the driver was able to be helped out the back.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on May 3, a red SUV apparently clipped a parked truck, swerved and struck a median curb, says Sidney Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen. Hitting that curb contributed to the vehicle tipping over and onto the driver’s side.

Mikkelsen said he was first on the scene after coming back to the fire hall from another location. He said the side airbags in the vehicle had deployed and the lone occupant was conscious. He said emergency responders were able to guide the occupant out of the back of the vehicle, through its rear door.

The driver was attended to by paramedics and was observed to stand, before being placed on a stretcher and placed into a waiting ambulance.

Fire fighters used the Jaws of Life and blocks to support the vehicle and to eventually tip it back over onto its wheels.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A portion of Fifth Street in Sidney — between Bevan and Orchard avenues — was temporarily closed while police conducted their investigation.

