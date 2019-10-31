Lidia Ramos, 15, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in March 2016 in Mission. The driver has now been sentenced.

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

The driver of a car that was involved in a crash in Mission that killed a 15-year-old Langley girl in 2016 has escaped jail time.

Jacob Ross Blanthorne, 24, of Langley received a $1,500 fine on Wednesday in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to the lesser non-criminal charge of driving without due care and attention.

He was initially charged with the criminal offences of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash in the early morning of March 5, 2016 on Burma Road in Mission claimed the life of Lidia Ramos, 15.

RELATED: Charges laid in 2016 Mission crash that killed Langley teenager

RELATED: Family and friends want #Justice for Lidia

Police at the time said it appeared that Blanthorne lost control on the slick turns as he and three others were coming back from a bonfire party off a logging road during a heavy rainstorm.

The 1999 Nissan Sentra slid 15 feet down an embankment and came to rest on its passenger side with the roof against a tree, police said at the time.

Ramos, who was in the backseat of the vehicle, died at the scene. The 16-year-old Langley boy sitting beside her was critically injured, but survived.

The driver and the front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old from Surrey, were taken to hospital with upper-body injuries and were released.

Mission RCMP said at the time that speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Ramos, a Grade 10 Brookswood Secondary student, was one of six children in her family. She would have celebrated her 16th birthday within days of the crash.

Black Press is awaiting comment from Ramos’ mother, Angela, who was present at yesterday’s sentencing.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deer causes six car pile up on Pat Bay Highway early Thursday morning
Next story
Stalemate continues into a fourth day during Saanich School District strike

Just Posted

Royals have crown taken by Rockets in 1-0 defeat

Teams battle again on Nov. 6 in Kelowna

Driftwood artist teaches kids age 5 to 12 how to make their own masterpieces

Eleven crabs and four sea turtles emerge from student art study

Deer causes six car pile up on Pat Bay Highway early Thursday morning

Four of the six cars had to be towed from the scene

Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Saanich family to host large Halloween party open to all

Guests can expect zombies, Jack Sparrow and fireworks

VIDEO: ‘Before I die’ death wall inspires life

Art installation at UVic hits the heart

POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Oct. 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

‘Be careful what you wish for,’ David Eby says of court restrictions

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

Most Read