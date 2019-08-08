A car lost control and flipped on Players Drive in Langford at about 1 p.m. Thursday. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash on Langford lawn

Neighbours concerned about speed of vehicles travelling on Skirt Mountain

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Darlene Elliott’s gardening came to a screeching halt when a vehicle lost control just before noon and crashed in front of her home on Players Drive in Langford.

“I heard bang, bang, thump then smash.”

Elliott said her back was turned when she heard the vehicle hit two garbage cans a couple of houses up the hill on Skirt Mountain. It then crashed into a couple of large boulders on her next-door neighbour’s property before landing on its roof in front of her house. “It was on two wheels when it went through my neighbour’s garden and hit the boulders,” she noted.

Players Drive resident Ryan Patterson was the first to arrive at the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Bay Street shooter still at large, no arrests made

“The driver, a young male, was convulsing and throwing up on the roof while he hung upside down by his seatbelt,” Patterson said. “I wanted to make sure no one else was in the car first, and couldn’t see anyone. I told the driver he was OK and told him to stay still until help arrived. The driver said he fell asleep. Then the fire department showed up and took care of him. He was able to walk to the ambulance. The first responders did an absolutely amazing job.”

Patterson shared concerns expressed by other neighbours that trucks and vehicles speed up and down the road all the time. “Backing out of your driveway can be dangerous even after you’ve looked up the hill,” he noted, adding that there are kids in the area. “I’d like to see them put in speed bumps or do something.”

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

