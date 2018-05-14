Driver slams through brick wall, into Victoria coffee shop in overnight crash

Tables and chairs inside The Nook Coffee and Tea are toppled after a single vehicle accident resulted in a crash that came through the Quadra Street side of the building at the corner of Hillside Avenue. Arnold Lim/BLACK PRESS

A crash has left The Nook Coffee and Tea on the corner of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue, with significant damage.

A single-vehicle accident early Monday morning left the structure requiring temporary beams to help stabilize the building.

Debris – including broken glass, exterior bricks, tables and chairs – was strewn inside the cafe and a security officer stood guard to ensure no one tried to enter.

The Nook’s Facebook page featured a post notifying their customers of the accident.

“We were unfortunately hit with a car in the early morning Monday,” the post read. “We will be closed until further notice but we’ll try and keep everyone updated. Love from The Nook fam.”

More to come.