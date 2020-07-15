Driver slapped with $483 ticket for excessive speeding in Saanich construction zone

Saanich Police Department is reminding drivers that construction zone speed limits are in effect and enforced 24/7 at the McKenzie interchange site. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

The Saanich police traffic safety unit is reminding drivers to observe construction zone speeds after a driver received a hefty fine for excessive speeding at the McKenzie interchange.

On July 13, the traffic safety unit shared a photo on Twitter of a $483 ticket issued earlier that morning after a driver was stopped for excessive speeding at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway where the limit is currently 60 km/h due to ongoing construction.

“We continue to catch excessive speeders [and] drivers who claim they did not know [the McKenzie interchange] was a construction zone,” the tweet read.

The ticket in the photo shows the driver was clocked going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit. According to the ICBC website, drivers caught for excessive speeding – driving more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit – receive tickets ranging from ​$368 to $483 depending on speed, have their vehicle impounded for a week and earn three penalty points on their licence.

Construction work is ongoing in multiple locations throughout the McKenzie interchange and construction zone speed limits which are in effect and enforced 24/7 as crews are on-site at all hours of the day.

In June, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told Black Press Media that the McKenzie Interchange is expected to take on its final traffic configuration this summer.

