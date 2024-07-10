Driver survives, but 3 passengers killed in single-car crash near Invermere

RCMP say intoxication and speed were likely factors

Three passengers are dead after a single vehicle incident north of Invermere, on Wednesday, July 9.

At 10:30 p.m., Columbia Valley RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle collision on Westside Road, near Panorama Drive, in Wilmer, B.C.

Upon arrival, first responders found the vehicle, which had driven off the highway and down an embankment.

“The driver was taken to hospital with what’s believed to be serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while three passengers were sadly pronounced deceased,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Speed, along with intoxication, are both believed to be a contributing factor.”

The collision knocked out power lines, which led to a power interruption to the community.

RCMP offers their condolences to the families affected in this tragic incident.

Columbia Valley RCMP, along with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol Collision Reconstructionist, and the BC Coroners Service, are investigating.