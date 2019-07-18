SUV in the ocean at Oyster Bay south of Campbell River, July 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Driver survives plunge after losing control on the highway south of Campbell River

Vehicle towed from ocean following dramatic rescue

An SUV lost control on the Island Highway and ended up in the ocean on Thursday evening at Oyster Bay, just south of Campbell River.

The lone occupant didn’t appear injured but was transported to hospital by ambulance, possibly as a precaution, according to a police officer on-scene.

Police received an emergency call at 8:17 p.m. and said the vehicle travelled perhaps 40 metres and crossed a three-metre embankment of rock armouring.

Lisa Feddersen and Gary Schell of Oyster River witnessed the incident from outside a cabin at Oyster Bay Resorts.

“We seen it come and roll, roll, roll into the water,” Feddersen said.

“It disappeared and we heard a splash, just like a movie,” Schell said.

Despite barreling through the air, the Honda CR-V ended up floating wheels-down in the water. The occupant was trying to kick his way out, Schell said.

Three men rescued the driver by jumping into the water and securing the vehicle with rope before the driver smashed a window.

“They jumped right in the water and asked everybody for ropes… they just held onto the car, it was sinking,” Schell said.

“And then the guy booted out the back window, and then he came out.”

Schell said other witnesses saw the man driving erratically northbound before the incident took place.

By around 10 p.m. a tow truck was fishing the badly damaged vehicle from the water, shutting down traffic in both directions. Traffic was moving freely after 10:30 p.m.

An SUV lost control on the Island Highway and ended up in the ocean on Thursday evening at Oyster Bay, just south of Campbell River.

The lone occupant didn’t appear injured but was transported to hospital by ambulance, possibly as a precaution, according to a police officer on-scene.

Police received an emergency call at 8:17 p.m. and said the vehicle travelled perhaps 40 metres and crossed a three-metre embankment of rock armouring.

Lisa Feddersen and Gary Schell of Oyster River witnessed the incident from outside a cabin at Oyster Bay Resorts.

“We seen it come and roll, roll, roll into the water,” Feddersen said.

“It disappeared and we heard a splash, just like a movie,” Schell said.

Despite barreling through the air, the Honda CR-V ended up floating wheels-down in the water. The occupant was trying to kick his way out, Schell said.

Three men rescued the driver by jumping into the water and securing the vehicle with rope before the driver smashed a window.

“They jumped right in the water and asked everybody for ropes… they just held onto the car, it was sinking,” Schell said.

“And then the guy booted out the back window, and then he came out.”

Schell said other witnesses saw the man driving erratically northbound before the incident took place.

By around 10 p.m. a tow truck was fishing the badly damaged vehicle from the water, shutting down traffic in both directions. Traffic was moving freely after 10:30 p.m.

Previous story
“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

Just Posted

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Sun on its way after Greater Victoria sees wettest July in six years

Environment Canada meteorologists say the drizzle is likely to end soon

Mayor’s charity tournament sells out both Bear Mountain courses

23rd annual event raises funds to make ‘a positive difference in Langford’

Colwood in the lead as 13 Island communities compete in climate challenge to reduce ecological footprint

Councils and CRD board have one year to reduce average footprint

After Victoria dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

VIDEO: 1,400 classic cars roll into Victoria for Deuce Days

The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Driver survives plunge after losing control on the highway south of Campbell River

An SUV lost control on the Island Highway and ended up in… Continue reading

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Most Read