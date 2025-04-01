Driver taken to hospital after vehicle smashes Vancouver Island liquor store sign

Fire chief says driver 'extricated' themselves from vehicle

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle drove off the Island Highway and struck a sign in front of the Shady Rest liquor store on March 31.

BC Emergency Health Services was dispatched shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to spokesperson Bowen Osoko.

The driver was already out of the vehicle when Qualicum Beach Fire Rescue arrived, according to Fire Chief Peter Cornell, who noted the vehicle took out a number of shrubs in front of the store.

"They extricated themselves and basically walked from the car to the ambulance," Cornell said. "Usually if somebody walks from the vehicle to the ambulance, to us that's fairly low-risk, low-impact. Good thing he didn't make contact with anybody else. No other vehicles on the road."

Two ambulances with primary care paramedics responded to the scene, according to BCEHS. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital.