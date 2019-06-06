Driver throws drink into other car in a fit of road rage

For the second time in as many days Victoria Police are looking for information after a driver threw something into another vehicle in a fit of road rage.
On Wednesday around 3 p.m. a driver was leaving the McDonald’s on Hillside Ave., and was turning onto Shakespeare Street.
Another driver made an unsafe pass on the left side of the vehicle, and threw a drink into the vehicle waiting to turn.
We got another call of a road rage incident yesterday where a driver threw a drink into another vehicle. @vicpdtraffic is investigating. Please take some extra time on our roads. We all know it is busy, but be patient so you get to your destination safely. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/7znlwF2Kew
Police are looking for information into the incident; anyone with information can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.
