Driver throws drink into other car in a fit of road rage

Victoria Police are looking for information after an incident at a McDonald’s parking lot

In a fit of road rage, a driver threw a drink into another vehicle while exiting a McDonald’s driveway (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

For the second time in as many days Victoria Police are looking for information after a driver threw something into another vehicle in a fit of road rage.

On Wednesday around 3 p.m. a driver was leaving the McDonald’s on Hillside Ave., and was turning onto Shakespeare Street.

Another driver made an unsafe pass on the left side of the vehicle, and threw a drink into the vehicle waiting to turn.

We got another call of a road rage incident yesterday where a driver threw a drink into another vehicle. @vicpdtraffic is investigating. Please take some extra time on our roads. We all know it is busy, but be patient so you get to your destination safely. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/7znlwF2Kew — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 6, 2019

Police are looking for information into the incident; anyone with information can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

