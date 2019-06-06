In a fit of road rage, a driver threw a drink into another vehicle while exiting a McDonald’s driveway (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Driver throws drink into other car in a fit of road rage

Victoria Police are looking for information after an incident at a McDonald’s parking lot

For the second time in as many days Victoria Police are looking for information after a driver threw something into another vehicle in a fit of road rage.

On Wednesday around 3 p.m. a driver was leaving the McDonald’s on Hillside Ave., and was turning onto Shakespeare Street.

ALSO READ: Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

Another driver made an unsafe pass on the left side of the vehicle, and threw a drink into the vehicle waiting to turn.

Police are looking for information into the incident; anyone with information can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

