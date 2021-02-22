(Black Press Media file photo)

Driver ticketed after asking police officer, ‘Would you like to be on TikTok?’

Oak Bay Police impound car of 20-year-old man

Online news readers are likely familiar with Oak Bay Police Department’s progressive use of social media.

However, one officer was not interested in being in a social media post after they pulled over a driver under the influence of cannabis on Saturday night.

The officer stopped the 20-year-old man after he rolled the stop sign at King George Terrace and Beach Drive.

“Would you like to be on TikTok?” the driver asked the officer, who reluctantly declined, said Sgt. Julie Chanin in her report on Monday.

Police had the driver’s vehicle towed and his licence suspended for 24 hours. He was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign ($167) and operating a motor vehicle with cannabis in it ($230). It is safe to assume he was under the influence of cannabis as well, said Deputy Mark Fisher.

The TikTok fan was among the Oak Bay police incident reports from Feb. 15 to 21.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter

On Sunday at about 9:30 a.m., an unidentified man aged 30 to 40 years old walked out of the Liquor Plus store on Cadboro Bay Road with a bottle of gin and a six pack of beer without paying.

The man is invited to attend Oak Bay Police Department to discuss his actions and judgment prior to the release of photos and video of him stealing the liquor.

The man is described as Caucasian, 30-40 years old, slim build and was wearing a dark coloured ski jacket with diamond pattern, and work boots, and was carrying a striped backpack at the time.

On Feb. 16, a resident reported the theft of a delivery package from the doorstep of their home on Kings Road. The report included home surveillance camera with video of a woman plucking the package which happened on Feb. 11.

The woman is described as in her 20s, wearing a white toque, black scarf, beige sweater, jeans and red boots. A possible suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, Chanin said.

READ MORE: Police nab Oak Bay Village hit and run driver

On 5:30 pm. on Feb. 16, a dog walker spotted smoke coming out of the men’s washroom at Carnarvon Park and called 911.

Oak Bay Fire Department extinguished the seat of the fire, which was contained to the plastic waste bin that is under the paper towel dispenser. Police are seeking any information from witnesses.

For the second straight week, Oak Bay police tracked down an alleged hit-and-run driver that failed to stop following a collision. The incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 17 when someone driving a grey Toyota Corolla struck a parked Nissan Versa in the 2300-block of Rosario Street.

A 41-year-old woman, was located a short time later and issued a ticket for failing to stop after the collision.

“The driver explained the frozen condensation on the windows of the vehicle contributed to the incident,” Chanin said. “Reminder to all drivers it is an offense to operate a vehicle if you cannot see clearly out the windows and windshield.”

An Oak Bay resident is being praised by police for his preventative actions which stopped him from falling victim to the Grandparent Scam.

At about 11 a.m. on Feb. 19, an Oak Bay man answered his landline. The caller identified himself as the man’s grandson and asked for $7,800 to bail him out of jail in Vancouver.

It caught the man off guard as he is a grandfather, and does have a grandson in Vancouver.

“The resident then spoke with a second male who stated he was a police officer and advised the man his grandson will remain in police custody until the $7,800 is paid,” Chanin said.

The resident said the scam was “very convincing,” and that he was vulnerable to fall for the scam. However, he reached out to his grandson in Vancouver and confirmed the grandson was at home and was not in the custody of police.

“If you receive a call like this, do not wire the money or give the caller any further information. Hang up and call your grandchild, or another family member, to find out what’s really going on,” Chanin said.

Scams can be reported to your local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501, info@antifraudcentre.ca).

Anyone with any information on the above incidents, other outstanding files or suspicious activity is asked to phone Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Most Read