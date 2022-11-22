Driver ticketed for hitting cyclist in Saanich

Hazardous road conditions likely a factor in the collision, police say

A DriveBC highway camera shows first responders on scene at the intersection of Trans-Canada Highway and Tillicum Road after a cyclist was hit early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning. (DriveBC)

A cyclist crossing Tillicum Road along the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich was hospitalized after he was hit by a driver who failed to yield early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning.

Police say that at around 7:20 a.m., a driver stopped at a red light on Tillicum Road and turned right onto the highway but failed to yield, striking the cyclist in the marked crossing area.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries while the driver received a violation ticket for failing to yield after stopping. According to ICBC, the fine for failing to yield after stopping at a red light in British Columbia is $167.

Saanich Police Department spokesperson Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said the decreased visibility and hazardous road conditions during fall and winter months likely played a factor in the collision.

“We know that visibility is lower, and that can make for more challenging conditions,” he told Black Press Media. “We’re urging all drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to take extra care when travelling about during these wet, rainy winter months.”

The Saanich Police Department’s traffic safety unit continues to investigate, Kowalewich said.

